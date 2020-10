TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jannat Mirza came forth revealing the actual reason behind her plans of moving outside Pakistan and settling in Japan.

The TikTok star had earlier sent her fans into tizzy when she said she is leaving the country for good.

The news left Mirza’s massive following of over 10 million devastated, making them wonder about the reason that prompted her to move abroad.

While interacting with a fan over the matter, Mirza revealed she is heartbroken over the ‘sick mentality’ of people living in Pakistan.

She confirmed the news in response to a fan’s query, who asked her why she is leaving her homeland and moving to Japan.

“Jannat why u and Alishba ignoring this text. ‘Why r u moving to Japan [sic],'” the fan had asked.

To this, Mirza replied, “Ku k Pakistan bht pyara or acha hai lekin Pakistan k logo ki mentality achi nhi (Because Pakistan is beautiful, but the mindset of its people isn’t).”

Mirza’s decision of moving elsewhere has sparked frenzy amongst her fans, and many believe its related to the sudden ban of Chinese app TikTok in Pakistan.

Mirza rose to fame in the country through the video-sharing app and amassed a staggering following in a short span.

She is also the first TikTok user to hit over 10 million fans in Pakistan.