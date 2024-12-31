TikTok star Khaby Lame performs Umrah

(Web Desk): TikTok personality Khaby Lame recently shared a message with his followers on Instagram while performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

In front of the Kaaba, Khaby expressed his gratitude, stating, “I just want to say thank you to God. God has given me everything and, most importantly, the strength to continue and believe in my dreams.”

He added, “I’ve faced many struggles in life, and when everything seemed impossible, my faith kept me standing.”

Previously in an interview with an Italian media outlet, the 22-year-old social media personality confirmed that he is a practising Muslim and, notably, a Hafiz-e-Quran. Khaby Lame revealed, “Yes, I am Muslim, a practising Muslim. I don’t know what else to say.”

Khaby Lame, who was born in Senegal and moved to Italy at the age of one, also shared that he attended a Quranic school near Dakar, Senegal, at the age of 14 to study and memorize the Quran.

Khaby Lame became the most-followed person on TikTok in 2022, surpassing Charli D’Amelio’s record. As of that time, he had amassed 143.2 million followers, overtaking Charli D’Amelio’s 142.3 million followers.

Khaby Lame is known for his distinct style of content—silent, sarcastic clips that simplify overly complicated life hacks. His facial expressions and body language remain stoic as he mocks the unnecessary complexities of viral videos.