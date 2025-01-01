TikTok to debut e-commerce platform in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters): TikTok is set to enter the Japanese e-commerce market within the next few months, according to a report by Nikkei. The social media giant is preparing to recruit sellers for its e-commerce arm, TikTok Shop, in Japan, marking a significant step in its international expansion strategy.

TikTok Shop allows users to host live-streams to sell products such as sneakers, cosmetics, and more, with sellers earning commissions on sales.

The platform has become known for offering discounted products, and its e-commerce model is part of the company’s broader plan to diversify its revenue sources beyond advertising.

The decision to launch in Japan follows TikTok’s recent expansion into European markets, with TikTok Shop becoming available in France, Germany, and Italy earlier this year.

The move signals TikTok’s ambition to strengthen its position in the global e-commerce space, especially as it faces uncertainty in the United States due to regulatory challenges.

In March 2025, the company launched its platform in multiple European countries, furthering its efforts to grow outside the US.

TikTok has been under scrutiny in the US, where a law passed in 2024 mandated that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest its US assets by January 2025.

While US President Donald Trump recently extended the deadline for TikTok to divest, the company remains caught in a tense geopolitical situation.

As TikTok looks to grow its footprint in Asia, its entry into the Japanese e-commerce market reflects its strategic pivot towards global growth amid ongoing political challenges in key markets.