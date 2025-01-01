TikToker Samira Rajput found dead in Ghotki; ex-husband arrested

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: In another shocking case involving a social media influencer, TikToker Samira Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Mumtaz Shah Mohalla, Ghotki.

According to police, the body of the 28-year-old was recovered from her home and shifted to Taluka Hospital Ghotki for postmortem. Authorities confirmed that they have taken her ex-husband, Ali Raza, into custody for questioning based on preliminary evidence and statements from the victim’s family.

A harrowing video message recorded by Samira days before her death has surfaced online, in which she directly accused her ex-husband of threatening her life.

Her brother, Saddam, has also accused Ali Raza and another man, identified as Imran, of being involved in Samira’s death. Samira’s daughter told investigators that both men were persistently pursuing her mother for marriage.

Saddam also alleged that his sister had been poisoned by her ex-husband. E-Section police confirmed that the body was handed over to the family following a postmortem examination, though the official report has yet to be released.

Two suspects — Ali Raza and another individual identified as Adnan Rajput — have been arrested in connection with the case, as per police. Authorities said that while a first information report (FIR) has not yet been filed, investigations are ongoing and will proceed based on the autopsy findings.

Major progress in TikToker Sana Yousuf murder case

Meanwhile, significant progress has been made in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf, as police have submitted the charge sheet to the prosecution branch. A two-member prosecution team will now review and scrutinize the challan. Once the scrutiny is completed, the charge sheet will be presented in court.

Following its submission, the trial will commence in the court of the judge concerned. According to sources, the police challan identifies Umar Hayat as the primary accused in the murder of Sana Yousuf. The document also includes testimonies from Sana Yousuf’s mother, aunt, and other key witnesses.

Sources further confirm that the challan references the suspect’s confessional statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.