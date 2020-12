Till January 4th Pakistan will continue inbound travel restrictions from UK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to extended travel restrictions from Britain because of the new more lethal SARS-COV-2 strain. The restrictions were imposed last week for inbound travel from Britain after discovery of a new strain of SARS-COV-2 (VUI202012/01) in the Kingdom.

According to the authorities the new string is more transmissible than any other formerly known viruses, from December 29 to January 4.

On this matter, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an official letter stating that, the instructions stipulated in previous letters “are hereby extended till January 04, 2021, 2359 hours, where applicable. The competent forum may review the said stipulations as and when deemed in the form of further extension/revision or otherwise at an appropriate time, the letter mentions.

Furthermore according to the recently enforced safety measures, the CAA had also allowed all Pakistanis holding business, visitor and transit visas in the United Kingdom to return to the country with negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test reports for the coronavirus (COVID-19) conducted within 72 hours before boarding the plane.

While addressing the issue of Pakistani’s with study visa, the letter mentioned that Pakistani passengers holding study, family, work and settlement visas could return to the country, if their visas were expiring within the next 30 days, with the negative PCR Test reports conducted within the 72 hours before commencement of travel to Pakistan, the authority said in a news release.

While commenting on the matter of testing on arrival, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) authorities said that “Flight crew performing duties on flights between UK and Pakistan may disembark in Pakistan with the stipulation that such flight crew shall be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and quarantined in their designated hotels,”.

Over receiving negative test result, such flight crew would be allowed to perform duties in Pakistan and any flight crew with a positive test result would be quarantined in their designated hotels for a time period as specified by the respective health authorities, CAA notified.

CAA has also notified that diplomatic officials of British High Commission and their families currently outside Pakistan could be allowed to return to Pakistan with a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result conducted within the 72 hours before taking the flight, and “will also be subjected to mandatory quarantine with their High Commission upon arrival in Pakistan”, the authorizes mentioned.