Tim five-for sees England all out for 85 against Ireland

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Tim Murtagh produced a masterclass in new-ball bowling as Ireland brought England crashing down to earth on the first morning of the Test at Lord’s.

On the ground where England were crowned World Cup winners barely a week ago, applause quickly turned to gasps as Murtagh claimed the quickest five-for – in terms of deliveries bowled – in the history of Test cricket on this ground.

It is the first time England have been bowled out in the opening session of a Lord’s Test in history but the fourth time they have lost 10 wickets in a session in three years. The other occasions were in Dhaka (in October 2016), Auckland (in March 2018) and Bridgetown (in January). It is also the shortest complete Test innings England have ever had at home.

Maintaining an immaculate line and length, Murtagh gained just enough assistance to exploit the fragile techniques of the England top order to earn a place on the honour’s board after he had bowled just 44 deliveries. At one stage he took four wickets for one run in 11 balls.

It may leave Joe Root, the England captain, ruing his decision to bat first on winning the toss. Root admitted at the time he expected the green surface to offer bowlers some assistance in the first hour, but backed his top order to navigate their way through and capitalise after lunch. He also reasoned that his two spinners – Jack Leach was included for his first Test in England – may enjoy conditions later in the game.

Certainly there was no extravagant assistance. Instead, Murtagh and Mark Adair, making his Test debut, put the ball in good areas and probed the frailties of a new-look England top order. And while it was Ireland who were playing their first Test at the ground, it was England who – not for the first time – looked tentative and uncertain against the moving ball. If any of Australia’s bowlers were watching, they will have been salivating in anticipation.

Jason Roy, opening for the first time in a first-class game since 2015, made an underwhelming start to his Test career. Having been trapped leg before on five – he was saved because Adair had over-stepped – and survived an inside edge that passed perilously close to the stumps off the same bowler on three, he was drawn into an outside edge from a good delivery from Murtagh that left him down the slope.

Joe Denly, playing his first Test in England, produced a couple of pleasing strokes – two cover drives and a clip off his legs – but was not entirely convincing, either. He was drawn into another drive that saw an edge fly between third slip and gully for another four (he was the only man in England’s top seven to hit a boundary) before Adair nipped one back to exploit a gap between bat and pad.

From 36 for 1, England soon subsided to 43 for 7. Root was trapped leg before by another that nipped back and exploited his tendency to fall towards the off-side – William Porterfield was rewarded for reviewing the original ‘not out’ decision – Rory Burns was drawn into prodding at one angled across him and Jonny Bairstow was bowled as he played across a straight one.

By the time Moeen Ali edged a tentative push at one angled across him, England’s five World Cup winners had contributed just seven runs between them and England had lost six wickets for the addition of seven runs in 28 deliveries.

That wicket also gave Murtagh his five-for. He is 38 in little more than a week and bowls at a pace – little more than 75 mph – which can appear sedate. But he knows these conditions well – Lord’s has been his home ground for many years – and has the skill and control to exploit any assistance that may be available. And on this green surface, with this Duke’s ball and that slope, he had just enough with which to work.

Sam Curran and Olly Stone, another man on debut, offered some resistance. They were the only two men apart from Denly to hit a boundary and make double-figures. But Curran was brilliantly caught at short-leg off the bowling of Boyd Rankin – the first ex-England Test player to appear for the opposition since 1946 when Nawab of Pataudi appeared for India against Wally Hammond’s England. Stuart Broad was caught behind (another decision won by Porterfield calling for a review) and Stone played on off his elbow as Adair, once a Warwickshire player, was recalled for a second spell.(ESPNCricinfo)