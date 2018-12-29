Time for Afghans to jointly push for peace, says Abdullah

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday asked the Taliban to end misfortunes the Afghans had been in since 1979.

Addressing a gathering in Kabul, the CEO said Afghanistan had raised its voice for peace and removed all hurdles in this regard. Now it was up to the Taliban to either continue the misfortunes the Afghans had been suffering from since the former Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 or bring them to an end after 39 years.

The event was organized to remember and condemn the 6th of Jadi of Afghan calendar as “black day in Afghanistan history”.

The sixth of Jadi month of Afghan calendar (Thursday) marks the 39th anniversary of the former Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan.

A 120,000-strong Red Army equipped with sophisticated weaponry, invaded Afghanistan and installed Babrak Karmal as president of the country 39 years ago.

The invasion followed uprisings in various parts of the country, triggering a war that lasted ten-long years and resulted in the Soviet Union biggest defeat and subsequent disintegration.

During the invasion, Afghanistan was turned into rubble. More than one million Afghans lost their lives, thousands were maimed and another five millions migrated to neighboring Iran.

Abdullah said the legacy of the Soviet invasion continued to haunt the Afghans after decades. Remembering the invasion, the CEO said the Afghan mujahideen confronted the invading troops barehanded and their resistance not only forced the Russians to withdraw but also disintegrated the union.

The invasion destroyed Afghanistan and forced millions of people to flee homes and migrate to neighboring countries, he said, adding “after 39 years, we are still struggling to recover from the damage and see a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.”

In a reference to the Taliban, Abdullah said their rejection of peace talks with the government meant they wanted to keep continue the misfortunes. He said Afghanistan had raised it voice for peace and had removed all hurdles in this regard. Now it was up to the Taliban weather to continue the misfortunes since 1979 or put them to an end.

He asked the Taliban to stop violence and destructive activities and instead join their countrymen in rebuilding their homeland.

“The history tells us no one could occupy Afghanistan. The ongoing terrorism will be defeated with the help of Gold by the Afghan forces in cooperation with the Afghans.”

Abdullah said the Afghan forces would use all their force to vanquish terrorist groups which wanted to continue the conflict.

“We all should learn from the past. Our victory and prosperity is a prosperous Afghanistan. The time has come when all Afghans arrive at a single platform and jointly push for an end to the war.” (Pajhwok)