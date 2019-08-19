Timely completion of projects under CPEC priority of Govt: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says completion of ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor on time is first and foremost priority of the government. He was chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on various ongoing projects under CPEC in Islamabad today.

The prime minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is realistic example of wide-ranging and strategic partnership between the two countries. Imran Khan said CPEC Authority is being established to ensure progress on projects without delay.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the establishment of authority will prove effective in enhancing cooperation and collaboration between different departments and on time completion of the projects.

He expressed optimism that the completion of CPEC will not only benefit the two countries but the whole region will also gain.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtyar briefed the Prime Minister on progress in various projects under CPEC including in energy, infrastructure, digitalization of PTV, Orange Line, ML-1, Gwadar Port and others.