Timely warning

The think tank that carries out in-depth research on global warming, the Germanwatch has cautioned the countries, wherein population is fast growing, against the challenge of likely food shortages as result of climate change impact. Germanwatch has ranked Pakistan sixth most vulnerable country in the latest climate change risk index. It will be confronted with the yearly challenges of shortening and lengthening of crops growing periods, increased risks of pests and insect attacks and diseases such as fungus, floods and droughts and heat waves. The yield of oil seeds develops fungus when moisture in the air rises above five percent. Likewise, cereals develop the same when it goes up goes up above eight percent. It merits mention that heat wave has destroyed 25 percent of cotton crop in Punjab and Sindh whereas last month locust storm damaged a number of standing crops in Sindh.

On the one hand per acre yield of cereals, pulses and vegetables is falling and the other hand population is growing at an alarming rate of 2.9 percent per anum. If population growth rate is not controlled then 100 million more people will be added to the current 220 million.

As agriculture, particularly small and subsistence farming has become very costly therefore it is no longer bulk jobs providing sector of the economy. According to the World Bank data, agriculture provided employment to 43.25 percent of working force in 1991 but in 2018 its share in the total employment fell to 26 percent.

The steep fall in productivity necessitates the development and application of new technologies and innovations for increasing per acre yield and crop protection from scarce land. These technologies will help manage crops variations, optimal sowing of seeds, sprinkle irrigation and crops protection.

Agriculture experts are persistently highlighting the vulnerability of food production systems in the country. The devastating floods in 2014 and 2014 destroyed standing crops on large areas in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, substantially reducing the agriculture productivity. Likewise, changes in the rainfall distribution impact yield of various crops. Pakistan has become water scares country due to the exclusion of water conservation projects from development planning. Construction of big storage dams has been out of the priority lists since 1975 and onwards. This criminal neglect on the part of ruling elite has threatened food security in addition to adversely affecting the livelihood of small farming communities. Shrinking agriculture has given impetus to migration of people from rural areas to urban centers, the majority of whom go far permanent settlement in cities.

To cope with the falling productivity, climate smart farming is inevitable. The scientists of plants breeding and genetics can evolve such crop varieties which are adaptable to changing weather conditions, characterized by irregular rain pattern followed by spells of droughts. But most of the research centers in the country are dysfunctional due to dearth of agriculture scientists, equipment, and chemicals. The centers which are outside big cities are plagued by power outages. The talented researchers are discouraged by violation of merit in appointments and lack of career openings. The agriculture emergency programme which is jointly being financed by the federal and provincial governments does not include the research component, particularly evolving such variety of crops which can grow and survive under the climate change impact. The warning of Germanwatch must be taken seriously.