Tirah Valley and timber mafia

On Sunday, A jirga of Afridi tribe has sit in Khyber District of KPK to discuss the growing deforestation in Scenic Tirah Valley on the hands of timber mafia and Smugglers during the recent years. After in depth deliberations, the elders of Afridi tribe decided to apprise the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the heinous activities of the enemies of the nation involve in merciless cutting of precious trees and destroying the beauty and eco system of the valley. The 22 members jirga of Afridi tribe wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and requested him to take measures against timber mafia involved in denuding of scenic Tirah Valley from trees.

The mountainous forests and thick vegetation are the legacy of the KPK geographic beauty, which ranges from Khagan, Naran, Nethiagali, Swat, Malakand, and Tirah valley of Khyber District. Due to improved law and order situations and provision of facilities the areas of Hazara Division and Swat became centers of tourism whereas due to tribal status and surge in militancy over the last two decades, Tirah valley scenic beauty badly suffered due to terrorist activities and LEAs operations against the terrorists. There are dozens of picnic spots chockfull roaring waterfalls, thick natural forests, high mountain peaks, lush green passes, clear water streams and natural water springs in the area. However, the timber Mafia is actively depleting the thick forests of Tirah valley and rendering the green lush mountains into dry rough hills with every passing day. The staff and officers of Forest department are fully involved with smugglers and timber mafia for earning illegal money. According to reports, the smugglers smuggle this wood to Peshawar and further to Punjab by using far flung routes of Mianwali and DI Khan Districts. The residents of the Tirah valley had raised the issue at District level but local authorities remained failed to halt the speedy and extensive deforestation in the area. Presently, Tirah -Maidan valley and adjacent areas including Saran Sar, Haider Kandau, Bhutan Sharif, Khawajakhel Darra, Takhtakai Kamarkhel, and Malkeenkhel are main targets of the timber mafia.

In fact, it was the duty of local government and Forest Department to highlight the issue and informed the provincial and central governments about the case, however, they remained failed to fulfil their responsibilities, because they themselves are involved in corruption and denuding of the precious forests. The elders of Afridi tribe have urged the Prime Minister to take notice of illegal cutting of trees from a scenic location of Khyber District and take strict actions against the timber mafia and the forest Department officials involve in the case. The Afridi tribes had fulfilled their moral and national duty by informing the head of the government about ongoing huge devastation to the country environment and national exchequer, now it is up to the government to act accordingly and deal the culprits with iron hand by taking strict actions to end this national loss.