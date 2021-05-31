‘Tired of war, we Afghans beg for peace’

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Hundreds of residents of southwestern Nimroz province in a gathering asked the Taliban and the Afghan government to declare a permanent ceasefire. The gathering, participated by civil society activists, youths, elders, traders and tribal elders, was organized in Zaranj city, the provincial capital.

Haji YousufBarakzai, a tribal elder, addressing the gathering, said, “Today we are gathered to call on both sides that Afghans are tired, please announce ceasefire so a stable peace will be ensured.” He said that four decades of the conflict in Afghanistan had serious consequences and there was need for brotherhood, development and prosperity instead of bloodshed and destructions.

Mina Baloch, a civil society activist in Nimroz said, “We all want ceasefire and our demands should be shared with the government and militants.” She said that the government and Taliban were going to resume negotiations but there should be a ceasefire before any dialogue. The decades long war has destroyed infrastructures, stopped economic development, government resources are looted and most importantly, Afghan youths lost their lives, she said.

Bismillah Qeyasi, a youth from Zaranj city said that all the Afghan people and residents of Nimroz wanted peace. “We want the Taliban to welcome our demands and ask the government to agree with the Taliban on peace and facilitate it.” He said that wars produced miseries, destroyed economy and created instability and there was need for all the people to work jointly for peace in the country.