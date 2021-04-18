TLP activists attack Nawankot police station, kidnap DSP

LAHORE (APP): Miscreants attacked Nawankot police station early Sunday morning, kidnapped DSP Nawankot and took him to their markaz (centre), according to a news release, issued by the CCPO PRO to the press.

The release said that due to the attack, Rangers and police officers were trapped in the police station building for quite sometime.

According to the police statement, at least one oil-tanker with 50,000-litre patrol was hijacked by the miscreants and taken to their markaz.

The miscreants were armed and they attacked Rangers and police with patrol bombs.

Police and Rangers pushed them back and got clear the police station.

The police press statement said there was no police plan to conduct any operation against the mosque or the madrasa of the banned organisation. “The action, if any, was in self defence and to protect public property,” added the statement.

At least 11 police officials were injured due to “brutal torture” by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists and were under treatment at different hospitals in the city. The injured policemen were identified as Ibrar, Usman Bashir, Nazar Warraich, Shahbaz Ahmad and Ghulam Mustafa, who were taken to Mian Munshi Hospital, police spokesman said.

Meanwhile CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, along with a large contingent of policemen, reached Yateem Khana Chowk to witnessed the law and order situation.