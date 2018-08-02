TLP to take our anti-rigging rally in Karachi on 12 August

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday announced it will take out rally against the alleged rigging in Karachi on 12 of the current month.

Speaking to The Frontier Post, Allama Ahmed Raza Amjadi, a candidate on NA-245, who lost elections to controversial TV anchor Aamir Liaquat, said Aamir Liaquat, who won election as a result of massive rigging, will have to face the punishment for the sin, here in this world and also afterworld.

“If Aamir Liaquat is true the PTI should resign from all three seats and prepare for reelections, which should be held free and fair,” Amjadi told, adding that August 12 protests and rally will prove as a referendum against the rigging by PTI.

TLP leader said that NA-245 and PS-105 and PS-106, which fall under the same national assembly seats couldn’t be won by any party other then Tehreek-e-Labbaik due to huge vote bank in the localities.

Meanwhile, the TLP has announced that it will hold a protest in Karachi on August 12 against alleged rigging in last week’s general elections, and warned it could even stage a sit-in or long march if its demands are not met.

TLP, a religo-political party with far-right inclinations, was unable to bag any NA seats but did manage to win two provincial assembly seats in its first-ever General Election.

Although the Khadim Hussain Rizvi-led party’s candidates finished as runner-ups with hefty numbers in several constituencies, especially in Karachi, the nascent outfit is not content with its debut showing and claims it was wronged. “We have been defeated through rigging in elections,” a TLP spokesperson had said earlier.

TLP, the political front of Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, first appeared on the national scene in November 2017 when it staged a sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange against changes made in the Elections Bill 2017. The sit-in sparked similar protests in other parts of the country.

The party today warned that it could even stage a sit-in or a long march “if our demands are not met”.

The party spokesperson said that their planned activity in the port city, which will be led by Rizvi, is only a preliminary protest.

The party had earlier announced that it would hold a rally from Data Darbar to the Punjab Assembly in Lahore on August 6.

TLP has already entered into the Sindh Assembly with two seats, including the one from PPP’s stronghold in Lyari.

