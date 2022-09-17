To curb illegal immigration more military forces needed

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriations, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, stress an increase of special military forces between the borders of Afghan-Iranian to curb the further increase in immigration to Iran.

In a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Amnian, the Afghan acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriations Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani said more military forces and military equipment need to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking between neighboring countries Iran and Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Afghan Ministry.

In this meeting, Haqqani thanked Iran for 40 years of support of Afghan immigrants to that country, added to the statement.

According to Amnian, about 3,000 people enters Iran illegally every day, adding in the meantime some traveling the country with visas which the number increased.

He said that those who enters Iran illegally face the problems of human trafficking and lack of services.

The solution to reducing the migration of Afghans is to create job opportunities inside Afghanistan, and the Iranian government is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, he added.

Khalil Haqqani Acting Minister of Refugees assured that the Islamic Emirate has strictly prohibited the cultivation and trafficking of drugs, a decision was also made in the cabinet meeting and efforts are being made to reduce this phenomenon to zero.

To curb further illegal immigration and drug trafficking, strong equipment and deployment of more special military forces are needed between the borders of Iran and Afghanistan, he said during the meeting.

In the end, Haqqani asked for the cooperation of Iran in providing the conditions for the repatriation of Afghan refugees to curb more immigration to that country.

