“Today’s Cartoon”
5 hours ago
by
The Frontier Post
PESHAWAR: Following a heavy rain, a man is seen grappling to retrieve his bike from a manhole amidst the stagnant water that has accumulated on Sadar Road.
Nawaz to lead country’s journey to progress again
