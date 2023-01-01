Twitter
“Today’s Cartoon”
1 hour ago
by
The Frontier Post
Pakistan Army upholds soldierly attributes of courage: COAS
Usman’s fastest PSL ton, Afridi five-for eliminate Gladiators in runfest
