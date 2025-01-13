Tokyo museum revives retro tech for new generations

TOKYO (Reuters): Tucked away in a corner of central Tokyo, the Extinct Media Museum lives up to its name.

From Betacam videotapes to floppy disks and vintage Sony devices, the museum is a showcase for old cameras and telecom equipment, including a 1916 Japanese-made “Lily” still camera, its oldest exhibit.

Old model cell phones are displayed at the Extinct Media Museum, a private museum showcasing a collection of defunct gadgets, including old cameras, cassette tapes and cell phones, Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 11, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Amid the three-roomed museum’s cluttered shelves, visitors like 59-year-old Mika Matsuda can rewind to the past and the gadgets that were once in everyday use.

“It is fascinating not only for generations unfamiliar with these items but also for those who lived through those times,” Matsuda said on Saturday.

“Seeing these pieces feels like I’m having a flashback of our own lives. It reminded me of how things were back then – I used to have so much fun,” she said.

The museum opened in January 2023 and was founded on the belief that all media equipment, except paper and stone, will eventually “die out,” explained deputy museum curator Barbara Asuka.

The mostly donated items are displayed so that visitors can pick them up, encouraging a full sensory experience, she added.

“There’s a lot of information you can gain by holding it, like the smell,” Asuka said.

Visitors view items inside the Extinct Media Museum, a private museum showcasing a collection of defunct gadgets, including old cameras, cassette tapes and cell phones, Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 11, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

“We want visitors to experience these items with all five senses rather than just looking at the display through glass,” said Asuka.

The museum regularly accepts donations from museum-goers like Hisashi Ito, who brought in a small hand-held watch and cassette tapes from his personal collection on Saturday.

“Even if I keep these gadgets at home, they will probably just be thrown away when I die. It’s better to share them and let people enjoy them,” the 56-year-old car designer said.

According to its website, the Extinct Media Museum’s hours vary. General admission is around 2,000 yen ($12.70), and tickets for donors and students are 1,000 yen.