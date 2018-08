Monitoring Desk

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday with investors sitting on the sidelines as US-China trade war fears ramped up and the yen appreciated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.08 percent, or 17.86 points, to close at 22,507.32 while the broader Topix index was down 0.56 percent, or 9.68 points, at 1,732.90.

