Tokyo stocks edge up on vaccine, stimulus hopes

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday, supported by optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.05 percent, or 13.44 points, to end at 26,800.98, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.32 percent, or 5.59 points, to 1,773.97.

Investors were also awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book later in the day for an update on the state of the US economy, said Tapas Strickland, senior analyst at National Australia Bank.

Wall Street provided a healthy lead with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ending at record highs, as the European Medicines Agency said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 “at the latest” to consider emergency approval for a vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

The announcement further advances the timeframe to finally bring the pandemic under control and get the world economy back on track. (AFP/APP)