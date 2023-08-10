Tokyo stocks rise for 3rd straight day

TOKYO (APP): Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday, extending their winning streak to three days, while trading was generally lackluster amid a dearth of fresh market-moving news.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, gained 122.73 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish at 32,377.29. The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 7.80 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 2,291.73.

Despite the recent upward trend, the Tokyo market is likely to see a limited upside as markets have entered a summer slump unless market players find fresh incentives, dealers said. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation and food issues. Among exporters, Honda Motor added 53 yen, or 1.2 percent, to 4,453 yen, while Mazda Motor gained 11.5 yen, or 0.8 percent, to 1,425 yen.