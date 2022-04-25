Toll agrees to settle civil case with US’s OFAC

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (O-FAC) on Monday annou-nced a settlement with Toll Holdings Limited (“Toll”), an international freight forwarding and logistics company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Toll agreed to remit $6,-131,855 to settle its potential civil liability for 2,958 apparent violations of the Iranian Transactions and S-anctions Regulations, the North Korea Sanctions Re-gulations, the Syrian Sanc-tions Regulations, the Wea-pons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Re-gulations, and the Global T-errorism Sanctions Reg-ulations. The apparent violations occurred when Toll originated or received payments through the United States financial system involving sanctioned jurisdictions and persons.

These payments were in connection with sea, air, and rail shipments conducted by Toll, its affiliates, or suppliers to, from, or through the Democratic Pe-ople’s Republic of Korea, I-ran, or Syria, or the property or interests in property of an entity on OFAC’s list of Specially Designated Nati-onals and Blocked Persons.

The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that Toll’s apparent violations were non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed.

