Toll in lynching of Nigeria wedding guests rises to 12

JOS (AFP): The number of people killed after a mob stormed a bus carrying Muslim wedding guests in central Nigeria’s volatile Plateau state has risen to 12, according to the Nigerian presidency.

The dead include the groom’s father and brother, it said.

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killings, the latest attack to hit the region where tensions are high after a series of bloody attacks in recent days, with ethnic Fulani nomadic Muslim herders suspected of killing dozens of people in Plateau’s Mangu local government area.

Police, survivors and local organizations said around 30 people on a bus to a wedding lost their way, stopped to ask for directions, and were accosted by an irate mob.

They were attacked with sticks, machetes and stones and their bus set ablaze, a survivor told AFP. Initially authorities had confirmed eight dead with four reported missing.

Tinubu described the lynching “as unacceptable and barbaric,” said a statement from his office which said the dead included the groom’s father and brother.

The Nigerian leader ordered the arrest and punishment of the culprits as he urged the Plateau state government to “take decisive action in handling these vicious cycles of violence.”

Fulani herders in the state have long clashed with settled farmers, many of whom are Christian, over access to land and resources.

Police say they have arrested 22 suspects in connection with the attack.