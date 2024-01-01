Tom Cruise hints at a ‘scary’ project

(Web Desk): Doug Liman has revealed that Tom Cruise is set to star in his upcoming supernatural thriller, which is currently in early development.

While having a conversation with Showbiz411 at a recent NYC screening of the documentary Gaucho Gaucho, Liman revealed his desire to create a “scary” movie with Cruise, marking a new direction in his career.

He said, ““I have never done one, and neither has Tom.”

Rumours swirl that the sci-fi thriller film Deeper could be Liman’s forthcoming project.

However, sources shared with Deadline that the film is currently set up at Warner Bros., though its official timeline remains unclear.

Moreover, one week ago, the Mission Impossible star hinted at an upcoming project on his social media.

He posted a single image of himself underwater, sporting black briefs, with a diver nearby.

Cruise appeared to be holding a device to his mouth, and bubbles were rising above his head.

The 62-year-old actor also wrote a caption that read, “The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths to the skies, I can’t wait to share more with you.”

For the unversed, the plot of Deeper follows an astronaut who faces a terrifying force during a deep dive into an uncharted channel.

It is noteworthy to mention that before it moved to Warner Bros., the film Deeper was being produced by MGM in 2016.

Bradley Cooper was set to play the main character under the direction of Kornél Mundruczó.