Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy’s highest civilian award

Tom Cruise has been awarded the US Navy’s highest civilian honour for “outstanding contributions” to the military with his screen roles.

Cruise’s lead role in the 1986 smash hit Top Gun shot him into celebrity status, and the film’s record-breaking success spiked military enlistment.

The Distinguished Public Service Award was presented to Cruise during a ceremony on Tuesday at the Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey.

The 62-year-old star expressed his gratitude for the “extraordinary acknowledgement”.

“I admire all of the servicemen and women,” Cruise said, standing next to US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro who handed him a certificate and medal.

“I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women.”

The Navy thanked the action hero, who it said had “increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform”.

Cruise starred as the pilot Maverick in Top Gun, a movie about Cold War flying aces, and it was so influential that the Navy even set up recruitment tables in theatres.

The Oscar nominated star reprised his role as Lieutenant Pete Mitchell in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which the Navy said “reinvigorated” military interest from younger audiences.

On Tuesday, Del Toro said: “Tom Cruise has spent nearly four decades as an unwavering supporter of the men, women and families of the navy and marine corps.”

Cruise was also celebrated for his roles in action hits Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men and the Mission: Impossible series.

Cruise was in Chertsey, Surrey while working on his next film Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, due for release in May 2025.

The prestigious civilian honour was previously awarded to Academy Award winners Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks for their work in the World War II movie Saving Private Ryan.

Courtesy: BBC