Tom Cruise’s Colorado ranch

COLORADO (Axios): Tom Cruise put his 320-acre Telluride ranch on the market last week for $39.5 million.

“It’s difficult to truly grasp how expansive this property is,” listing agent Dan Dockray tells Axios’ Brianna Crane.

Background: The actor built the house in 1994 as a private retreat, according to The Denver Post.

Highlights: At 11,512 square feet, it has seven beds and nine baths.

Other features: A media room, large study with secluded offices, billiards room, fitness center and separate three-bed guest house.