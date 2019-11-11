Tomatoes available for Rs17/kg in Karachi, says Hafeez Sheikh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh seems totally unaware of the tomato prices in Karachi as he said on Monday that they are being sold at a lower price of only Rs 17 per kg.

The Adviser to PM said that while talking with media on Monday.

When he was told that tomatoes were being sold at a high price of Rs 240 per kg, he said that people were lying as they were being sold at Rs 17 per kg at Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi.