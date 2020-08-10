Top Azerbaijani diplomat to visit Turkey

Monitoring Desk

ANKARA: Azerbaijan’s top diplomat will pay a working visit to Turkey Tuesday and discuss bilateral issues.

“This visit to Turkey will be Minister [Jeyhun] Bayramov’s first visit abroad in his capacity as the Minister for Foreign Affairs,” read a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry Monday.

According to the communique, bilateral and regional issues, as well as international developments, will be addressed during his visit.

Courtesy: (Yenisafak)