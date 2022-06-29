Top Chinese official calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The member of the Political Bureau of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of Central Committee on Foreign Affairs, China Yang Jiechi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security were discussed in detail, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary thanked General Qamar Javed Bajwa for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. He also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

