Top companies of e-sports market 2021

Monitoring Desk

Global Esports Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Esports refers to organized video gaming in which professionals from across the world participates (it can be from their homes or at any particular physical platform) to compete in gaming leagues, which is followed and watched by millions of spectators in live events or on television or internet. Increasing investment from international brands in esport tournamentsn past couple of years, increasing audience reach, consideration of esports by millennials as a professional career, increasing live streaming of games and opportunities created for game developers, event organizers, gamers and influencers has driven the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Twitch signed a USD 90 million deal with the Overwatch League for two years, for the exclusive digital broadcasting rights in French, Korean and English. However, less number of organizations and limited infrastructure for esports tournament impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, to develop skilled professionals, schools, colleges and universities are introducing dedicated curriculum for esports, which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global esports market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to involvement of TV networks, franchises, players, developers and streaming platforms mainly in in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing penetration of mobile gaming and frequently growing internet usagewould create lucrative growth prospects for the Esports market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Tencent Holding Limited

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE

Nintendo of America Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Modern Times Group (MTG)

Intel Corporation

HTC Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The regional analysis of global esports market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to involvement of TV networks, franchises, players, developers and streaming platforms mainly in in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing penetration of mobile gaming and frequently growing internet usagewould create lucrative growth prospects for the Esports market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Tencent Holding Limited

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE

Nintendo of America Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Modern Times Group (MTG)

Intel Corporation

HTC Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Courtesy: The Market Gossip