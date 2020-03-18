Top court allows Arshad Mahmood to temporarily serve as PIA CEO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Wednesday has given green signal to Arshad Mahmood Malik to temporarily serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

During the hearing of a case pertaining to the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as PIA’s CEO, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said that the country is suffering from coronavirus due to the negligence of PIA and incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government has not taken any step to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. We have been requested to halt judicial proceedings but the courts will not be shut at any cost, he remarked.

The top judge asserted that the situation at the quarantine centers in Pakistan is terrible as no facilities are being provided to the patients.

Justice Gulzar further remarked, “Should we close PIA as it is playing with the lives of people.”

Earlier in January, the SC had rejected the plea seeking restoration of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as PIA CEO and remarked that the national flag carrier is not a personal property, it belongs to the people of Pakistan and no one will be allowed to misuse it.

He added that the CEO who was on deputation himself appointed four air vice marshals, three wing commanders and one flight lieutenant.

The plaintiff had argued that Arshad Malik does not fulfill eligibility criteria for PIA CEO as he lacks experience of working in any airlines.