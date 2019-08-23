Top court announces verdict on judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced its verdict on Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case, on Friday.

According to details, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa stated that the first matter was of the forum or court which would be relevant in determination of the verdict regarding erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s conviction, second of whether the video was original or fake, third of the court which would determine the authenticity of the video, fourth of the judge’s conduct and fifth of the effects of the footage.

CJP stressed that all issues have been addressed in the detailed verdict and told that it will shortly be uploaded on the SC website.

It is worth mentioning here that a three-member bench of the apex court – comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa – had reserved the decision on August 20 after conducting three hearings on three petitions.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted its report in the top court in the previous hearing which was incomplete.

The chief justice had said in his remarks that the federal government is protecting Arshad Malik by not reverting his service to Lahore, and stressed that his conduct brought shame to all judges.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had said judges of such characters can be blackmailed by many people and expressed annoyance that Arshad Malik visited the suspect’s home after issuing verdict.