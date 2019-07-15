Top court bars mobile companies from charging additional taxes

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has stopped mobile network companies from charging additional taxes, on Monday.

According to local news channel report, the mobile phone users will now be getting Rs 88.89 instead of 76.94 on the recharge of Rs100. This means that a relief of Rs 11.95 has been given to the users from the court.

Earlier on April 27, the top court had reinstates taxes on mobile phone cards after which the consumers received only Rs77.19 on a recharge of Rs100.

Last year in June, a SC bench headed by then CJ Nisar had suspended the deduction of taxes imposed on the top-up of prepaid cards by cellphone service providers and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Former CJP Saqib Nisar had questioned how a person who doesn’t fall within tax net is made to pay taxes on mobile phone top-up. Tax should be levied from a person whose cell phone use exceeds the fixed limit, he added.