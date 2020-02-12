Top court directs to make Karachi Circular Railways operational in three months

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has directed to make Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) operational in three months.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed expressed resentment over Sindh government due to its poor performance towards restoration of ventures beneficial for the people.

It seems that provincial administration will be unable to handle the KCR project, he added.

Earlier, SC had ordered to demolish all the buildings illegally constructed on railways land.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that Sindh government took responsibility to recover circular railways land in Karachi, however, nothing was done in this regard.

Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government.

The top judge directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.