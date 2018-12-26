Top court dismisses disqualification petition against Zulfi Bukhari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari, the prime minister’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar headed a three-member bench and the other members of the bench are Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. The bench issued the orders on the petition filed by Muhammad Ali Chattah and Mirza Abul Moiz Baig seeking disqualification of the special assistant on the basis of his dual nationality.

During the hearing, Bukhari’s counsel Aitzaz Ahsan told the court, “My client is a special adviser to the PM and has not claimed the status of a minister.”

While rejecting the petition, the top court allowed Zulfi Bukhari to continue his work as the special assistant. He added, “If Bukhari used administrative powers, then we will see the case.”

Earlier on September 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Zulfi Bukhari as his special assistant, inviting criticism from the opposition due to his dual nationality.