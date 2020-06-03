Top court extends stay order barring FIA to probe BRT project

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has on Wednesday extended the stay order which barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal and including Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Amin, conducted hearing of the case.

Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal remarked that the apex court will examine the process under which the construction contract was granted. “The court does not want to keep the case under stay order for long.

“We have to analyze specific things as judiciary including repeatedly redesigning the project on public money, delay in its completion, mistakes committed in it and transparency.

“Is there any conflict of interests in the BRT project? Was it launched without groundwork? Has the provincial regime spent billions of rupees on an incomplete project?”

The court adjourned the case hearing for an indefinite period over request by the KP government counsel.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered the FIA to conduct Interrogation of the BRT project after which the KP government moved the apex court.

The SC bench, constituted on the request of the KP government, had stayed the high court’s verdict.