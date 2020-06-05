Top court fixes Pakistan Steel Mills case hearing on June 9

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to hear the Pakistan Steel Mills case on June 9, on Friday.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take up the case on June 9.

Justice Ijazul Ahasan and Justice Muzahir Ali Naqvi are the members of the bench. The Registrar office has served notices to the parties for the hearing.

Earlier, on June 3, the government had approved retrenchment of all the 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

“The meeting gave a go-ahead to a ‘full and final’ human resource rationalisation plan for the PSM employees in accordance with the judgements and observations of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and other courts hearing the cases involving the PSM,” said an official announcement.