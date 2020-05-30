Top court fixes Peshawar BRT case for hearing on June 3

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed the Peshawar BRT case for hearing on June 3 and has formed a three-member bench in this regard, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal will head the bench which includes Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Amin. The bench has been constituted on the request of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct Interrogation of the BRT project after which the KP government moved the apex court.

The top court had extended stay order against the high court’s verdict over the project on April 25.