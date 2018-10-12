Top Court grants six weeks extension to conclude references against Sharif family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday has extended the deadline to the accountability court hearing the corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family.

According to reports, the Supreme Court has fixed November 17th as the final date for concluding the references filed in line with the directives of the court in the Panama Papers Case.

As the hearing the underway, Nawaz Sharif lawyer’s, Khawaja Haris pleaded that a six-weeks time should be granted, however, the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the court was willing to grant two-weeks time.

While addressing the Nawaz’s counsel, CJP remarked that ‘Khawaja sb, we have always honored your requests but you give an impression that you are not listened to.

As many as five extensions had been granted to the NAB court to wrap up the corruption references initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in line with the directives of the supreme court.

The apex court had initially set a six-month deadline to conclude the corruption references against the Sharif family.

In the Al Azizia reference, statements of all witnesses have been recorded, while the cross-examination of the investigation officer is yet to conclude.

The Flagship Investment reference is also under way. Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia has appeared before the court to record their statements in the case.

The trial against the former ruling family commenced on September 14, 2017.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to ten years in prison, Maryam Nawaz was sentenced to seven years while Captain (r) Safdar was sentenced to one year in jail.

However, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court suspended the conviction of the trio against which the accountability watchdog would pursue the case in the Supreme Court.

