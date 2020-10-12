Top court issues notice to PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for “attending a ceremony organised by a particular political party”.

“The prime minister of Pakistan is the prime minister of the whole country — he cannot associate himself with a particular group or a party,” the apex court said in the notice.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan was also issued a notice by the court for assistance in this regard.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who issued the notice, also expressed his displeasure with the advocate general of Punjab for skipping a case hearing to attend the programme, which had been organised at Islamabad’s Convention Centre on Friday.

The apex court also summoned the vice-chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the advocate general Punjab for its next hearing on the matter.

Justice Isa said that he was referring the matter to the chief justice for suo motu notice and added that, prima facie, the prime minister seems to have participated in the programme in his personal capacity.