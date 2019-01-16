Top court orders registration of Christian marriages

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the authorities concerned to register Christian marriages in the country, on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed a three-member bench and it passed the order while hearing a case earlier today.

During the proceeding, the apex court directed all the Union Councils to ensure registration of marriages in the Christian community. The court also ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to issue computerized marriage certificates to the Christian couples.

The Supreme Court further instructed the Punjab government to enact legislation to ensure timely registration of the marriages.