Top Court orders release of Gwadar Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered released of Gwadar’s Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman on bail.

Approving his bail application, the apex court on Thursday ordered the Haq Do Tehreek leader to submit two surety bonds of Rs300,000.

Three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood conducted the hearing.

It may be mentioned here that on January 3 last, a case had been registered against Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and his associates in the City Police Station of Gwadar, for inciting protests against the government which led to killing of a police constable. The police later arrested the Haq Do Tehreek leader.