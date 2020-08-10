Top court orders removal of billboards in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi registry of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered to remove billboards from all buildings in Karachi.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while hearing a case against illegal billboards, said that Chief Minister of Sindh only makes air visits on helicopter and then goes to bed without doing anything practical. Buildings on Shahrah-e-Faisal are covered with billboards, he added.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed further remarked that there is no government is Karachi as children are drowning in sewerage and it seems that provincial and local government of the city have some animosity with the people.