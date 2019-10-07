Top Court reinstates PTI’s Qasim Suri as NA deputy speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has reinstated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qasim Khan Suri as the National Assembly deputy speaker by restoring his membership, on Monday.

According to reports, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case and they suspended the election tribunal’s verdict and issued stay order. Advocate Naeem Bukhari argued the case in favor of Qasim Suri.

Let it be known that the election tribunal – headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch – had deseated Qasim Khan Suri as deputy speaker of the National Assembly and directed the authorities to conduct re-election in NA-265 constituency.

The decision was announced over the petition of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) member Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, who had challenged Suri’s victory in General Election 2018.