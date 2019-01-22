Top court releases three life-sentenced prisoners after eight years

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has released three life-sentenced prisoners after eight years, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa headed a three-member bench of the apex court and heard the case pertaining to a murder in Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the hearing, CJP Khosa remarked that if eyewitnesses were scared of threats being given to them, then they should not have sought justice.

He added that it is Allah’s command; witnesses should present their testimony with truth in the court.

Regarding findings of the investigation into the case, he said that abductee was not recovered by police officers as they had been threatening.

Furthermore, he remarked that the abductee had not coordinated with investigations for six months and even did not provide any reasons for that.