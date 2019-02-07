Top Court restores practice license of former AGP Irfan Qadir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has restored the practicing license of former Attorney General of Pakistan Irfan Qadir after a gap of almost four years, on Thursday.

According to details, earlier on March 2015, former chief justice Jawad S Khawaja had suspended the licence of Irfan Qadir.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa headed a three member bench of the spex court and ordered restoration of the former attorney general’s practicing license while hearing the case today.

During the hearig, CJP remarked that there was no issue of the contempt of court. “No person appeared from the prosecution for the case neither any application filed for pending the hearing”, he added.

He remarked “Mr. Irfan welcome back, hopefully your relations will remain good with the bench”.

The top court had issued show cause notice to Qadir to explain why his license should not be revoked.

The notice was issued in case of purchase of armed personnel carriers by the Government of Sindh wherein Irfan Qadir was representing the provincial government.

The notice was issued pertaining to payment of fee to the senior lawyer.

In November last year, the Pakistan Bar Council had demanded the apex court to restore the practicing license of Irfan Qadir.