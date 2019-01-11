Top court summons Asad Umar, Omar Ayub in Nai Gaj Dam case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned Finance Minister Asad Umar and Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan in the Nai Gaj Dam construction case, on Friday.

As the hearing underway, Additional Attorney General informed the a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, that the concerned committee met and discussed the matter before sending its recommendations to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Planning commission secretary relayed to the court that the Finance secretary was asked to summon an early meeting of the ECNEC. “The commission will work for holding an ECNEC meeting before Jan 17.”

Top judge observed that the matter will be buried in ECNEC. “Most of things about the project have been finalized I wanted to solve the matter in my presence but some desires of a person remain unfulfilled”.

The court also summoned the cabinet division secretary in the next hearing apart from ordering the committee to submit its record of the meeting.

Justice Nisar also asked the incumbent government to submit a date for the completion of the dam’s construction work.

Hearing was adjourned till Jan 15.

In the recent hearing, the petitioner had informed the bench that the PC-1 for the construction of Nai Gaj Dam has been submitted but funds for the project not being released.