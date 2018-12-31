Top court to hear fake bank accounts case today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the fake bank accounts case on Monday (today).

According to details, a two-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will hear the case and Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will head the bench. The bench will take up the case initiated on a suo motu notice.

Attorney General, Inspector General (IG) of Prisons Sindh and members of the joint investigation team (JIT) will appear in the apex court during hearing of the case today.

The court has also summoned Director-General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Prosecutor General NAB and Advocate General Sindh to appear in the court with details of fake bank accounts.