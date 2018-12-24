Top court to hear money laundering case today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Supreme Court of Pakistan will start hearing of money laundering case on Monday (today).

According to details, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will head the three member Supreme Court bench. PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s legal team will appear before bench of the apex court, which also includes Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

In today’s hearing, the court is expected to hand over the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to the legal team of the former president.

Earlier, on Friday, Karachi’s banking court had extended interim bail Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case.

The judge granted an extension in the PPP leaders’ bail until Jan 7. This is the fourth time they have been granted extension in their bail.

Zardari and Talpur are facing a probe into a money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed, head of the Omni Group are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the mega money laundering scam had submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

The JIT report, comprises over 7500 pages and more than a dozen volumes, points out involvement of a key politician from Sindh in money-laundering through fake bank accounts, sources said.

The report submitted in the apex court also complained that the government of Sindh didn’t extend satisfactory cooperation to the investigation team.

According to sources, the report also said to be attached the evidence against Omni Group of Companies for their involvement in money-laundering.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Supreme Court had constituted a six-member joint investigation team to investigate the case.