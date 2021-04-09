‘Top-heavy’ Pakistan needs to find someone in middle-order: Pollock

Monitoring Desk

CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s legendary former pacer Shaun Pollock, while talking in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast on Friday, stated that the ‘top-heavy’ Men in Green needed to find a reliable batsman in the middle-order who could finish games.

The 47-year-old praised Pakistan’s top-order for their enormous contributions during the recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

“I think maybe they are a little top-heavy in the batting. The three top-order players have been fantastic. They have had a fantastic series. They have been really dominating in their performance. I like Mohammad Rizwan, he hasn’t really fired in this series though. I think they need to find someone in the middle-order that can finish games,” Pollock said.

“I think Pakistan have done well. It is alway a challenge, particularly in these covid conditions, you don’t get a lot of practice games. You just have to arrive at the shores of a country and work out the conditions, maybe in the nets, and then just compete. I have been impressed,” he added.

Pollock also praised the bowling department of the Men in Green while highlighting spinner Usman Qadir as a special talent.

“As far as the bowling department goes it is really exciting. They have been brilliant. I think Usman Qadir is a real find for Pakistan from what I watched. His variations and ability to spin it both ways. I think Pakistan are on track. I think the problem with this series is that teams haven’t been able to grab the game by the scruff of their necks and we had some close encounters,” he concluded.