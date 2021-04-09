‘Top-heavy’ Pakistan needs to find someone in middle-order: Pollock

Monitoring Desk
CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s legendary former pacer Shaun Pollock, while talking in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast on Friday, stated that the ‘top-heavy’ Men in Green needed to find a reliable batsman in the middle-order who could finish games.
The 47-year-old praised Pakistan’s top-order for their enormous contributions during the recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.
“I think maybe they are a little top-heavy in the batting. The three top-order players have been fantastic. They have had a fantastic series. They have been really dominating in their performance. I like Mohammad Rizwan, he hasn’t really fired in this series though. I think they need to find someone in the middle-order that can finish games,” Pollock said.
“I think Pakistan have done well. It is alway a challenge, particularly in these covid conditions, you don’t get a lot of practice games. You just have to arrive at the shores of a country and work out the conditions, maybe in the nets, and then just compete. I have been impressed,” he added.
Pollock also praised the bowling department of the Men in Green while highlighting spinner Usman Qadir as a special talent.
“As far as the bowling department goes it is really exciting. They have been brilliant. I think Usman Qadir is a real find for Pakistan from what I watched. His variations and ability to spin it both ways. I think Pakistan are on track. I think the problem with this series is that teams haven’t been able to grab the game by the scruff of their necks and we had some close encounters,” he concluded.
Leave a Reply