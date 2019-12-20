Top judge Justice Asif Saeed Khosa retires today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is retiring from his post today (Friday) after serving for a little over 11 months.

A full court reference will be held today in honour of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. A dinner will also be given in honour of the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will be succeeded by Justice Gulzar Ahmed who is the most senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after him. Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath as CJP on Saturday.

During his career as judge of the higher judiciary since 1998, Justice Khosa passed many landmark judgements and noted important judicial observations yet the cases that gave him international fame include disqualification of two sitting prime ministers — Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Mian Nawaz Sharif — and most recently extension case of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.